Wind advisory issued for Southern Nevada; 40-60 mph wind gusts possible

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The National Weather Service has issued a wind advisory for Southern Nevada starting on Monday afternoon and a high wind warning for parts of Arizona and California.

13 Action News meteorologist Justin Bruce says we can expect winds in the Las Vegas valley to come in from the south at 20-30 mph with 40 mph gusts in town.

The NWS says wind gusts throughout the day could possibly range from 40 to 60 mph in Southern Nevada and surrounding areas.

Gusty winds return to the region on Monday, expect areas of blowing dust, hazardous boating conditions, and sudden crosswinds!

Bruce says Monday's high temperature will just be in the low 60s with mostly sunny skies early, but then afternoon clouds will deliver a 50% chance of showers.

Scattered rain showers could even change to snow in certain parts of Southern Nevada, according to Bruce, even though lows will only drop near 40 degrees.

The wind advisory is scheduled to be in place from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., according to the NWS Las Vegas.

Mountainous areas above 6,000 feet may see up to four inches of snow with those wind gusts of 50 mph. So, travel to Mount Charleston and Lee Canyon may be hazardous.

High wind gusts are also expected on Interstate 15 between California and Nevada throughout the day that again could reach 60 mph.

Looking ahead, the rest of the week does look fairly calm and dry, according to Bruce. With high temperatures returning to the high 60s and above 70 degrees on Thursday and Friday.