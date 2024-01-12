Want to win prizes? Local libraries encourage reading for all ages with 'winter reading challenge'

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas-Clark County Library District's winter reading challenge is in full swing.

Throughout January, individuals of all ages are encouraged to read at least 5 hours to earn prizes, including items from Summer League and the Vegas Golden Knights.

Ryan Simoneau, Digital Content Manager with the library district, emphasizes that the challenge aims to make reading enjoyable.

“With the winter reading program, it's the beginning of the year, and we want people to get excited about reading,” said Simoneau.

For those participating in the challenge, ensure you bring your completed entry to your nearest branch between January 16th and 31st to claim your prize.