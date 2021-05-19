Wildfire burning at the Nevada National Security Site

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Nevada National Security Site says smoke was reported in a remote area of the site at about 3:17 p.m. on May 17.

Authorities say fire and rescue crews responded and confirmed there is a wildland fire burning in the northern section of the NNSS.

It is being called the Cherrywood Fire.

According to authorities the fire is not, and has not, burned in any contaminated areas.

No structures or assets are in danger and no injuries have been reported.

The burn area is estimated at 1,300 acres and is estimated at 30% contained.