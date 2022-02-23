Wild wind whips across the Las Vegas Valley

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Over the last few days, you may have heard the wind howling outside of your window.

Meteorologists forecasting winds of up to 45-miles-per-hour, and the Nevada Department of Transportation (NDOT) now postponing their construction plans due to the gusts.

On windy days, trash and debris can be found flying all over the Las Vegas valley, but, what poses a major danger to commuters, is when that debris flies over onto the highway

It can be especially dangerous when you get this combo, wind, dust, and rain, making conditions unpleasant for workers who making their living outdoors.

People like Sergio Simon, a business owner who runs a local carwash. He says it’s not only dangerous to drive to work while battling the wind, but, the blustery weather is slowing down business too.

“It is cold, and it has been windy the last couple of days,” said Simon.

Wind strong enough to blow around trash and debris and drift your car from side to side.

Fencing along highways like US-95 near Valley View, just south of the highway, helps to stop a lot of the debris from causing a hazard on the road.

Simons' best advice? He says, “In my case I stay home.”

After gusty days like the ones we've been experiencing, businesses are having to prepare for more nuisance weather.

“We work the whole week, we don’t have a day off," said Simon.

Imagine what it looks like when you add rain to the mix.

Simon says, “Yeah I don’t think they’re going to wash the cars in the rain".

Sergio Simon says it's just best to take a rain check before going against the gusts.

According to NDOT, they along with the citys Public Works Department and Nevada State Police collaborate to keep the streets clutter free.

NDOT also says the windstorm is delaying construction on Eastern underneath the US-95 for a day until conditions die down.

Eastern will be closed from Thursday night through Friday morning while they pour the deck completing the final portion of the new bridge.

