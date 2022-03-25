Widespread Cox internet outage impacting Las Vegas valley

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A widespread internet outage was affecting users in the Las Vegas area on Friday morning.

The outage impacting Cox users began as early as 7:00 a.m. and was an ongoing problem in the valley as of 9:45 a.m.

Confirmed: An internet outage with Cox Communications has knocked Las Vegas, Nevada offline at 7 a.m local time; incident ongoing 📉 #CoxDown pic.twitter.com/KKvvnKSo48 — NetBlocks (@netblocks) March 25, 2022

Some social media users reported experiencing an apparent power surge before their internet was knocked out. NV Energy's outage map shows only three customers in the Las Vegas area were without power as of 9:46 a.m.

Cox had not issued any statement on the status of the outage as of this report. A spokesperson for Cox Communications did not immediately respond to a request seeking comment.