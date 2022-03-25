Watch
Local News

Actions

Widespread Cox internet outage impacting Las Vegas valley

wifi
video blocks
wifi
Posted at 9:56 AM, Mar 25, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-25 12:56:08-04

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A widespread internet outage was affecting users in the Las Vegas area on Friday morning.

The outage impacting Cox users began as early as 7:00 a.m. and was an ongoing problem in the valley as of 9:45 a.m.

Some social media users reported experiencing an apparent power surge before their internet was knocked out. NV Energy's outage map shows only three customers in the Las Vegas area were without power as of 9:46 a.m.

Cox had not issued any statement on the status of the outage as of this report. A spokesperson for Cox Communications did not immediately respond to a request seeking comment.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

HOW TO WATCH