Do I still have to pay back DETR overpayments?

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — All of the sudden, a link has popped up on the DETR website allowing people to request a waiver against paying over-payment fees due to non-fraudulent causes.

Nevada resident Janell Clark was informed by DETR that her benefit amount was reduced by half and that she owed them back over $13,000 because of over-payment mistakes made by federal government calculations.

This isn’t the only time she has received an over-payment letter that was later corrected. An act under President Trump stated that over-payment forgiveness would be given from the federal side. Now under a Biden act, it has been expanded to state level as well. Federal funds were given to help local governments with over-payment issues.

We reached out to DETR and didn’t receive an answer about this issue.

Claimants have 11 days to submit a request. This short time period has many confused and stressed after an already very difficult year.

More information on Janell's story and DETR updates coming later.