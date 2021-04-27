Watch
Local News

Actions

Do I still have to pay back DETR overpayments?

It's not my fault!
items.[0].image.alt
FILE PHOTO
DETR
Posted at 2:11 PM, Apr 27, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-27 17:14:21-04

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — All of the sudden, a link has popped up on the DETR website allowing people to request a waiver against paying over-payment fees due to non-fraudulent causes.

Nevada resident Janell Clark was informed by DETR that her benefit amount was reduced by half and that she owed them back over $13,000 because of over-payment mistakes made by federal government calculations.

This isn’t the only time she has received an over-payment letter that was later corrected. An act under President Trump stated that over-payment forgiveness would be given from the federal side. Now under a Biden act, it has been expanded to state level as well. Federal funds were given to help local governments with over-payment issues.

We reached out to DETR and didn’t receive an answer about this issue.

Claimants have 11 days to submit a request. This short time period has many confused and stressed after an already very difficult year.

More information on Janell's story and DETR updates coming later.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

HOW TO WATCH