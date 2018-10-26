Who is knocking on your door? Tips to avoid political canvassing fraud

Marissa Kynaston
7:00 AM, Oct 26, 2018
9:31 AM, Oct 26, 2018

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) - Early voting ends Nov. 2, and you may have noticed more people coming to your home, asking who you're voting for. However, some people might be trying to take advantage of you this political season.  

Neighborhoods have been filled with political canvassers, looking for votes for different candidates.  Some people are worried about frauds who might knock on their door, looking for an opportunity to break in.  

13 Action News is looking into ways you can stay safe this political season.  

  1. Use peep holes, or apps like Ring, to find out who is at your door. If you don't feel safe, don't open it.  
  2. Never give the canvasser any personal information. They should only be looking for information regarding your vote.  
  3. If you find the person suspicious, try to take note of what they look like, and also try to get a vehicle description.  

