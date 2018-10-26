Who is knocking on your door? Tips to avoid political canvassing fraud

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) - Early voting ends Nov. 2, and you may have noticed more people coming to your home, asking who you're voting for. However, some people might be trying to take advantage of you this political season.

Early voting ends Nov. 2. So how do you know if that person at your door really is a political canvasser? I have tips on @KTNV website. pic.twitter.com/APqf9TKp50 — Marissa Kynaston (@marissaktnv) October 26, 2018

Neighborhoods have been filled with political canvassers, looking for votes for different candidates. Some people are worried about frauds who might knock on their door, looking for an opportunity to break in.

13 Action News is looking into ways you can stay safe this political season.