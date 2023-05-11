White, powdery substance prompts partial evacuation of Las Vegas police headquarters

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The discovery of a white, powdery substance prompted a partial evacuation of the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police headquarters on Thursday afternoon.

A source with direct knowledge of the situation tells Channel 13 the substance was sent to the department's records division,

and a heavy law enforcement presence could be seen outside the department's headquarters on M.L.K. Boulevard and Alta Drive in the central Las Vegas Valley.

In a statement to media, Metro officials noted a "suspicious package" was received at Building C, which houses the Records and Fingerprint Bureau. The building was closed for the day.

"This is an ongoing investigation," officials stated.

This is a developing story. Reporter Alyssa Bethencourt is en route to the scene and will share updates on Channel 13 Live at 5 and 6 p.m.