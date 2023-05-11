Watch Now
White, powdery substance prompts partial evacuation of Las Vegas police headquarters

KTNV
Police tape marks off the area around Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department headquarters in central Las Vegas after the arrival of a "suspicious package" on Thursday, May 11, 2023.
Posted at 4:06 PM, May 11, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-11 19:28:56-04

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The discovery of a white, powdery substance prompted a partial evacuation of the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police headquarters on Thursday afternoon.

A source with direct knowledge of the situation tells Channel 13 the substance was sent to the department's records division,
and a heavy law enforcement presence could be seen outside the department's headquarters on M.L.K. Boulevard and Alta Drive in the central Las Vegas Valley.

In a statement to media, Metro officials noted a "suspicious package" was received at Building C, which houses the Records and Fingerprint Bureau. The building was closed for the day.

"This is an ongoing investigation," officials stated.

This is a developing story. Reporter Alyssa Bethencourt is en route to the scene and will share updates on Channel 13 Live at 5 and 6 p.m.

