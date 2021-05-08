Watch
WHITE HOUSE PUP: Former President Obama's dog Bo has died

Susan Walsh/AP
Journalists take photos of first dog Bo while at the White House in Washington, Wednesday, July 1, 2015. The White House on Wednesday ended a long-standing ban on tourists taking photos or using social media during public tours of the building. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
Former President Barack Obama announced Saturday on his Twitter account that Bo, the former first family's dog has died.

The Obamas got Bo as a pup while they were the first family and he grew up in the White House where he became a favorite of the press, visitors and many around the country.

Bo, a Portuguese water dog, was a gift from the late Sen. Ted Kennedy that the Obama family adopted in early 2009.

The dog quickly became a mainstay at the White House, welcoming the press and greeting children at special events.

Obama writing about Bo saying, "Today our family lost a true friend and loyal companion. For more than a decade, Bo was a constant, gentle presence in our lives—happy to see us on our good days, our bad days, and everyday in between."

