WHITE HOUSE PUP: Former President Obama's dog Bo has died

Former President Barack Obama announced Saturday on his Twitter account that Bo, the former first family's dog has died.

The Obamas got Bo as a pup while they were the first family and he grew up in the White House where he became a favorite of the press, visitors and many around the country.

Bo, a Portuguese water dog, was a gift from the late Sen. Ted Kennedy that the Obama family adopted in early 2009.

The dog quickly became a mainstay at the White House, welcoming the press and greeting children at special events.

Obama writing about Bo saying, "Today our family lost a true friend and loyal companion. For more than a decade, Bo was a constant, gentle presence in our lives—happy to see us on our good days, our bad days, and everyday in between."