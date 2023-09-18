Where to get flu shots in Clark County

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Starting this Monday, flu vaccinations are available in Clark County, and experts are stressing the importance of timely vaccinations to prevent severe cases.

As the season approaches, health experts strongly advise that everyone aged six months and older should receive their flu shots. The reason is clear: flu viruses mutate each season, making it vital to keep your flu vaccination up-to-date for maximum protection.

Flu symptoms can range from fever, cough, and sore throat to a runny nose. However, health experts stress that getting your flu shots before experiencing any symptoms is crucial.

Last year in Clark County, there were 50 reported flu-related deaths and over 800 hospitalizations, a significant increase compared to the previous year. Local physician Dr. Daliah Wach stresses the importance of early vaccination to prevent overwhelming hospitals.

"Flu season typically starts at the end of October or early November. In fact, we are hearing about some cases as early as September. So we want to make sure that you are covered through peak flu season, and peak flu season is December/January," said Dr. Wach.

For those who would like to receive their flu shots, here's a list of locations across the valley offering flu vaccinations starting Monday. Vaccinations are available by appointment at:

