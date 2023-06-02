Where to celebrate Pride Month in the Las Vegas valley

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Pride Month is kicking off in the valley and this month, the city is commemorating the 40th anniversary of LGBTQ+ PRIDE in Las Vegas!

To celebrate PRIDE's Ruby anniversary, participants are encouraged to embrace this year's theme — Red and Wild.

While Pride Month is usually celebrated in October in Las Vegas, June will still feature a variety of programming to commemorate the LGBTQ+ community of Southern Nevada.

“Las Vegas PRIDE is celebrating 40 years in Southern Nevada,” said Las Vegas PRIDE Board President Brady McGill. “As we reflect on the journey thus far, our team is more focused than ever on creating safe and inclusive spaces for self-expression, inspiring an authentic sense of activism, and celebrating the unique heritage and diverse cultures of the LGBTQ+ community.”

What: Las Vegas PRIDE Family Bingo — PRIDE Month Kick-Off

When: Wednesday, June 7

Doors 6 p.m. Bingo - 7 p.m.

Where: Downtown Grand Hotel & Casino 206, N. 3rd Street, Las Vegas, NV 89101

Elevate LGBTQ+ PRIDE Month Kick-Off

Weekly Saturday LGBTQ+ Pool Party throughout the summer.

Saturday, June 3, 11 a.m. — 5 p.m.

Sahara Las Vegas, 2535 S Las Vegas Blvd Las Vegas, NV

FREE Parking with RSVP; Tickets $20 at lasvegaspride.org/pools

Las Vegas PRIDE Family Skate Night Presented by CRUSH

Wednesday, June 5, 7 — 9 p.m.

Crystal Palace Rancho 3901 N Rancho Dr, Las Vegas, NV

FREE entry with RSVP (first 200 people) at lasvegaspride.org/pride-skate-night

Worldwide KNXN PRIDE Month Edition

Tuesday, June 6, 9 p.m.

Virgin Hotel — 24 Oxford Las Vegas, 4455 Paradise Rd, Las Vegas, NV

Tickets $11- 16 with Promo Code: LVPRIDE at virginhotelslv.com/event/tueday-blend-6-4

Las Vegas PRIDE Family BINGO

Wednesday, Jun 7, 6- 9:30 p.m.

Downtown Grand Hotel & Casino 206, N. 3rd Street, Las Vegas, NV 89101

Bingo packets start at $10 at lasvegaspride.org/pride-family-bingo

Las Vegas PRIDE OUTside Hike

Saturday, June 11, 10 a.m.

Mary Jane Falls 98 Mary Jane Big Falls Rd, Mt. Charleston, NV

FREE, family-friendly hike lasvegaspride.org/las-vegas-pride-outside

Las Vegas PRIDE Brunch

Sunday Jun 11 & 25, 11 a.m.

Benefitting Las Vegas PRIDE and HRC Las Vegas

La Mona Rosa, 100 S 6th St, Las Vegas, NV 89101

6th Annual PRIDE Bar Crawl

Saturday, June 17, 4 p.m. — Midnight

The 6th Annual Pride bar crawl is a social event is a PRIDE Month Celebration featuring LGBTQ+ bars on the fruit

loop and beyond. A portion of proceeds benefit Las Vegas PRIDE Tickets available at crawlwith.us/lasvegas/pride

PRIDE Night at TRANSFIX LV at Resorts World Las Vegas

Friday, June 23, 8 p.m. — 1 a.m.

Unravel your reality — featuring queer entertainers, portion of proceeds benefit Las Vegas PRIDE Tickets

$25-59 at universe.com/events/transfix-tickets-ZMV79P

For a complete list of official Las Vegas PRIDE Events, visit lasvegaspride.org.