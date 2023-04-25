What would it take for you to leave a hotel room without a refund? Survey asks over 1k Americans

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — What would have to happen for you to leave a hotel room without a guaranteed refund?

A survey shows that bed bugs is a big dealbreaker!

The Vacationer posted a "Hotel Dealbreakers" survey that asked Americans the reason why they would leave a hotel with no guarantee of a refund. The survey consisted of 1,017 Americans over 18 years old early March of this year. Out the 1k Americans, about half were male and female.

Eighty-one percent of surveyees said bed bugs would make them leave a hotel room.

Foul odors comes in second at 68 percent.

About 65 percent of Americans also said finding a camera, stained sheets and overall bad cleaning and unwanted critters was high on the list for them.

On the lower percentage, but interesting enough, 19 percent of the surveyed Americans said they would leave a hotel room if they saw or sense a ghost. Almost 5 percent said they would leave if there was no Bible in the room.

Bed Bugs. — 81.02 percent Foul Odor such as from Smoking, Mold, Urine, Excrement, etc. — 68.14 percent Finding a Camera. — 66.08 percent Stained Sheets and Overall Unsanitary Hotel (Found by Black Light or Naked Eye). — 65.78 percent Unwanted Critter in Room such as Snake or Cockroach. — 65.49 percent No Locks or Broken Locks. — 65.00 percent Broken Plumbing such as Toilet, Shower, or Sink. — 62.14 percent Hearing Gunshots. — 55.26 percent Bad Neighborhood with Unsavory Characters Outside (Prostitutes, etc). — 55.16 percent Rude or Suspicious Acting Staff. — 45.72 percent Hidden Resort Fees Not Clearly Disclosed at Booking. — 34.61 percent Suspicious Acting Guests. — 33.24 percent Partying or Loud Behavior from Guests. — 29.30 percent Seeing a Ghost or Sensing the Hotel is Haunted. — 19.76 percent Online Pictures Aren’t Accurate or Seem Outdated. — 16.32 percent No Bible in the Side Table. — 4.52 percent None of These — 6.29 percent

Despite these scenarios, about 6 percent said they would not leave the hotel room.

Researchers for the survey also compared demographics between men and women.

Twenty-three percent of woman would want to leave a paranormal hotel room compared to 15 percent of surveyed men.

As for hidden hotel fees, 36 percent of men would be willing to leave without a refund compared to 33 percent of women.

