What will Clark County's population look like by 2045? Here's what a local research center says.

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Three million. That's the projection of Clark County's population by 2045, according to the Center for Business and Economic Research (CBER).

This projection is mainly attributed to historical trends affected by the population growth seen pots-pandemic, according to CBER.

CBER / UNLV

Though you're able to access the report yourself, it's actually made for the Southern Nevada Water Authority and the Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada. CBER shared that "the data is widely used by public agencies and private sector leaders to inform planning for water, land, electricity, transportation, housing, public safety, and workforce needs."

CBER / UNLV

With 2045 far in the future, here's what the 2025 forecast highlights for Clark County, according to CBER:



"Sustained population growth: Clark County is on track to reach 3 million residents by 2045, in line with previous forecasts while also remaining one of the most diverse communities in the country. By 2045, residents identifying as Hispanic are expected to make up 40 percent of the county’s population, up from around 34 percent today."

"Healthcare poised to lead job growth: Within the next two years, healthcare is expected to surpass retail as Southern Nevada’s second-largest employment sector, driven by increased demand and an aging population."

"Aging population on the rise: By 2060, nearly one in four Clark County residents (24.3 percent) is expected to be 65 or older, up from one in six (16.5 percent) today. This trend presents new challenges and opportunities in areas such as healthcare delivery, senior housing, workforce, information technology, and transportation accessibility."

CBER / UNLV

"Our job isn’t just about forecasting population growth, it’s about providing Southern Nevada leaders the tools to make informed decisions that ensure our community’s success through long-term planning decisions. These forecasts help leaders think beyond just a few months or years but decades — whether they’re deciding to build schools, expanding transit networks, or investing in infrastructure for water use 20 years from now. One of the clearest examples of that long-range impact is in water conservation. Thanks in part to forecast-informed planning, Southern Nevada has reduced its use of Colorado River water by 26 percent over the past 20 years while accommodating 900,000 new residents. That kind of resource planning will be even more important in the years ahead." — Andrew Woods, director of CBER

Though this report provides some useful information, CBER does say that migration trends can change the outcome of future forecasts, and that annual updates will provide further clarity moving forward.