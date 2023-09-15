Watch Now
Local News

Actions

WHAT WAS THAT? Rocket launch from California Air Force Base visible in Las Vegas valley

Watch the latest KTNV 13 Action News Las Vegas headlines any time.
Vandenberg Rocket Launch
Posted at 7:25 AM, Sep 15, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-15 10:25:24-04

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A rocket launched from a California Air Force base was visible in the Las Vegas valley on Thursday evening.

The launch reportedly took place at the Vandenberg Space Force Base, near Santa Maria, California, shortly before 7:30 p.m. The base is more than 400 miles southwest of Las Vegas.

The visible projectile was identified as a FLTA003 or "VICTUS NOX," a two-stage orbital vehicle developed by the Firefly Aerospace company. The launch was a part of a "Responsive Space Mission" test.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

HOW TO WATCH