What to know: Wind advisory in Las Vegas on Monday, and what to expect for the rest of the week

Batten down the hatches — a wind advisory is in effect in the Las Vegas valley until 3 a.m. on Tuesday.

Some parts of the valley may also experience light showers Monday evening, with a mix of rain and snow possible. It will be an active weather week, with more rain and mountain snow in the forecast for Wednesday and Thursday. While a few snowflakes could mix in with the rain drops in the valley, meteorologists don't expect accumulating snow on the valley floor this week. Here's what to know:

A series of storm systems will keep rain and snow chances, and below average temperatures, in the forecast for the Las Vegas area through the New Year.

Monday night: A wind advisory is in effect, with gusts of up to 50 mph possible in the valleys and up to 60 mph possible in the mountains. After midnight, wind gust speeds are expected to drop below 30 mph, though the advisory issued by the National Weather Service does not expire until 3 a.m. A few light rain and snow showers are not out of the question, but forecasters do not anticipate any impactful precipitation on Monday night.

Shout out to the Las Vegas parents who have meticulously broken down cardboard boxes this week only to have the wind blow everything everywhere. pic.twitter.com/uuU1rF06tS — Justin Bruce (@just1nbruce) December 27, 2021

Tuesday: Expect partly cloudy skies, with a 30% chance of rain and snow. Wind will be less of a problem, and high temperatures will likely reach the mid-to-upper-40s.

Wednesday: Forecasters project a 50% chance of rain and snow on Wednesday, with low temperatures in the low-to-mid-30s and highs in the mid-40s.

Thursday: We're most likely to see some precipitation on Thursday, when rain chances increase to 70%. Chances for widespread showers are best in the morning. Temperatures will be above freezing, so forecasters predict this will be a mostly-rain event, but some snowflakes could be in the mix for communities at higher elevations.

Friday: Our next round of breezy wind will arrive and continue into New Year's Day, so plan accordingly if you're headed out to celebrate. Friday afternoon, a 40% chance of rain-snow mix is in the forecast. Precipitation gets less likely as the night goes on — good news for those with New Year's Eve plans — but it will be a cold night. Highs are in the low 50s on Friday. Temperatures will likely hit the low 40s by dinner time, and overnight temperatures will be in the 30s. With wind chill, it will likely feel like temperatures are in the 20s as we ring in the New Year.

Breezy and chilly (upper 30s) as Las Vegas rings in 2022 Friday at midnight: pic.twitter.com/GKWm7Nz9Oe — Justin Bruce (@just1nbruce) December 27, 2021

Saturday: The rest of the weekend will be marked by mostly sunny skies and below average high temperatures. New Year's Day is expected to be cold and clear, with sunny skies and calming wind. High temperatures are in the mid-40s, with lows in the upper 20s and low 30s through the weekend.