What is Nevada Day, and why do we observe it on Friday?

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — You may have noticed that many public offices are closing for the day on Friday, Oct. 27. That's because state offices are observing Nevada Day, the holiday celebrating the official founding of Nevada on Oct. 31, 1864.

In 2000, the Nevada Legislature moved the holiday's observance to the last Friday of October, hoping to generate interest in the holiday with a three-day weekend.

All state, county, and city offices will be closed, and there will be no classes for public schools in Clark and Washoe counties. However, federal offices will remain open, meaning mail delivery will continue as normal throughout the day.

While the holiday is highlighted by the Nevada Day Parade held in Carson City, there are still many ways to celebrate for those in the Las Vegas valley.

Special home game matinees will be held by both of Nevada's professional hockey teams. At 11 a.m., the Henderson Silver Knights will take the ice at the Dollar Loan Center against the Ontario Reign. Later in the day, defending Stanley Cup champions, the Vegas Golden Knights, will also take the ice against the Chicago Blackhawks at 3 p.m. at T-Mobile Arena.

Fans are asked to wear white in honor of Nevada Day. Additionally, signed Nevada Days jerseys will be available for auction throughout the day.

✨ Deep in the heart of the Golden West ✨



Each player will sign a Nevada Day jersey and those jerseys will be available for auction today!



Bid: https://t.co/4WE8KDok6W pic.twitter.com/cUvwhZ6zoy — Vegas Golden Knights (@GoldenKnights) October 27, 2023

The city of Las Vegas will air a marathon of documentaries detailing the state of Nevada's extensive history on Cox Cable Channel 13 on KCLV.tv, starting at 8:30 a.m.

Springs Preserve in Las Vegas will host "Tails from the Trail with the Nevada Discovery Ride," a special event where Equestrian explorer Samantha Szesciorka will share stories of adventure through the high desert. The event is free to the public and will start at noon.

AREA15 will also host a free, family-friendly "Tricks and Treats" event celebrating Nevada Day from noon to 3 p.m.

Channel 13 will update this article with more Nevada Day events as information becomes available.