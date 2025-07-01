What impact would the 'Big Beautiful Bill' have on people in Southern Nevada?

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The budget legislation being dubbed the "Big Beautiful Bill" passed the U.S. Senate on Tuesday morning despite "no" votes from both of Nevada's Democratic senators.

U.S. Sens. Catherine Cortez Masto and Jacky Rosen were among the 47 Democrats to vote against the legislation in the upper house. Three Republicans joined them, leading to a tie vote that was broken by Vice President JD Vance.

You've probably heard and seen quite a bit about the so-called "vote-a-rama" in the Senate that began early Monday, but amid all the noise, we wanted to dig into how this legislation could actually impact Nevadans.

Channel 13 reporters and anchors are following up on these critical issues on Tuesday in an effort to get you answers. Here are some of the key questions around the impacts you could see from the "Big Beautiful Bill."

Why did Nevada's senators decide to vote "no"?

Sens. Cortez Masto and Rosen both issued statements claiming their votes stemmed from concerns the budget legislation would take away funding for federal assistance programs relied on by millions of Americans, including hundreds of thousands of people in Nevada.

Cortez Masto called the legislation a "Republican tax scam which cuts Medicaid, clean energy tax credits, food assistance, and more in order to lower taxes for the wealthiest Americans."

In her statement, Sen. Cortez Masto cited claims that the tax bill would kick 114,500 Nevadans off health insurance, threaten 21,000 clean energy jobs in Nevada, raise the cost of Nevadans' energy bills by $400 per year, and slash health care and food-assistance funding. She also noted concerns that the legislation would "gut BrandUSA, a long-standing bipartisan public-private partnership to support international tourists coming to Nevada."

What would the bill mean for Nevadans who rely on Medicaid?

Much of the opposition to the legislation has centered around concerns over a reported $930 billion in cuts to Medicaid, the program that helps cover medical costs for people who make at or below a certain percentage of the federal poverty level.

Some health care advocates claim the legislation includes the largest cuts to Medicaid and health care coverage in U.S. history.

"If passed, 100,000 Nevadans will lose healthcare coverage, and hospitals and nursing homes will shut down," according to a news release from the office of Rep. Susie Lee, D-Nev. "Nevada would also lose about $590 million in federal Medicaid funding."

Medicaid cuts of that magnitude at the federal level would mean Nevada leaders will have to decide whether to adjust the state budget to fill in the gaps. That could mean convening a special session of the state Legislature in the future, says Channel 13 senior political reporter Steve Sebelius.

Tuesday night on Channel 13, anchor Abel Garcia will hear from community members who could be impacted by these cuts.

Does the bill still include "No Tax on Tips"?

Yes, the bill still includes "No Tax on Tips." It also includes a provision that allows workers to deduct overtime hours from their taxable income. These tax cuts would last only through President Donald Trump's term, ending in 2028.

No Tax on Tips

For tax years 2025-28, workers would be allowed to deduct up to $25,000 of tips from their taxable income. The deduction is less for people who make more than $150,000 a year (or $300,000 for couples).

No tax on overtime

H.R. 1 would allow workers to deduct up to $12,500 in overtime pay from their taxable income for tax years 2025-28. The deduction is less for those who make more than $150,000 per year. For couples, the income cutoff is $300,000 per year and the deduction is capped at $25,000.

Will the bill impact how much money Nevadans get from Social Security?

The White House, citing analysis from the president's Council of Economic Advisers, claims the passage of the "Big Beautiful Bill" would mean 88% of all seniors who receive Social Security "will pay NO TAX on their Social Security Benefits."

"This amounts to the largest tax break in history for America's seniors — and makes sure that after years of earning their Social Security, seniors can save more of their money," a spokesperson for the Trump administration wrote.

According to a Politifact analysis published Monday, both the House and Senate versions of the bill include additional tax deductions for people ages 65 and older, but the legislation does not directly eliminate taxes on Social Security benefits.

If either the House or Senate version of the bill is signed into law, some Social Security recipients would still pay income tax on their benefits. The tax break is also not permanent, Politifact notes. It would end in 2028.

