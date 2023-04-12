What could happen to a pet after their owner is gone? Nevada SPCA aims to help

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Nevada SPCA is looking to help pet owners find security and protection for the whole family.

The animal shelter is holding an event on Thursday from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. to help families become familiar with wills and trusts. On top of this, the shelter also aims to provide guidance on pet trusts, a plan for pets in case of absence from their owner, and further advanced planning.

Guest speakers plan to attend the event.

The first listed guest speaker is Shannon Evans, a tax and estate planning attorney licensed in both Nevada and California. She also owns horses, a mini donkey, cats and chickens. Second is Tina Walls who specializes in estate planning, asset protection, business transactions, real estate and probate. At Walls's law firm, you can find her cat, Butters!

More information can be found at Nevada SPCA's website.