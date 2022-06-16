Wetlands restoration programs to receive over $700K from EPA

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency awarded $725,525 to boost programs that preserve wetlands in Nevada.

EPA reports that the funding was awarded via their Wetland Program Development Grants to the Pyramid Lake Paiute Tribe alongside the Nevada Department of Conservation and Natural Resources.

Pyramid Lake Paiute Tribe will receive $234,881 to continue building capacity to safeguard Pyramid Lake and the Truckee River, and to protect endangered cui-ui sucker fish, threatened Lahontan cutthroat trout, and the Tribe’s people from water pollution and its effects, the EPA says.

Nevada Department of Conservation and Natural Resources, Natural Heritage Division, will receive $480,644 to revise Nevada’s Wetlands Program Plan and continue the ongoing inventory, monitoring, and assessment of the state’s springs per the EPA.