Real estate group in Las Vegas launches fully autonomous security robot

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A new spin to security. The Westland Real Estate Group has launched a fully autonomous security robot at its Liberty Village Apartments in northeast Last Vegas.

The security robot is the first in the world to be used in a multi-family residence in an effort to improve the safety and security of residents.

The security robot monitors the property through video and thermal-imaging cameras.

Apartment Manager Carmen Batiz says it has many features to enhance security.

"Besides patrolling, it also has a couple of features. Where there is an emergency on the property it has a button where the residents can click on it and it will automatically trigger for our security," Batiz said.

Batiz says she's seen improvements in security and plans to bring in more security robots.