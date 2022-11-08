Watch Now
Westgate Resorts donates $1 million to communities across the country

Westgate marks its 40th anniversary with a corporate-wide charitable initiative
Westgate Foundation
Posted at 3:40 PM, Nov 08, 2022
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Westgate Foundation, a charitable arm of Westgate Resorts, has announced a $1 million monetary commitment as part of its recent philanthropic efforts to commemorate the company's 40th anniversary.

Westgate's philanthropic initiatives included its "40 Acts of Kindness" campaign, which included 40 staff-led teams volunteering for 40 consecutive days from September 7 to October 17. In total, the corporation donated $1 million in cash to more than 40 organizations that support the Foundation's key pillars of opioid epidemic, family stability, military and workforce preparation according to a press release.

A list of the all the recipients in Las Vegas can be seen below:

  1. Casa De Luz – Las Vegas, NV
  2. Help of Southern Nevada– Las Vegas, NV
  3. Las Vegas Rescue Mission – Las Vegas, NV
  4. The Shade Tree – Las Vegas, NV
  5. Three Square – Las Vegas, NV

Visit www.westgatefoundation.org for more information on the Westgate Foundation.

