Western states chart diverging paths as water shortages loom

John Locher/AP
In this Aug. 13, 2020 file photo a bathtub ring of light minerals delineates the high water mark on Lake Mead at the Lake Mead National Recreation Area, near Boulder City, Nev. A plan by Utah could open the door to the state pursuing an expensive pipeline that critics say could further deplete the lake, which is a key indicator of the Colorado River's health.
Colorado River Negotiations
Posted at 5:59 PM, Mar 10, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-10 20:59:37-05

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Legislation in Utah is raising concerns as seven Western states prepare to negotiate how to sustain a river that supplies 40 million people and a massive agricultural industry.

The states share in the realization that they likely won't get what they were promised from the Colorado River a century ago.

But legislation awaiting approval from Utah's governor creates an entity that could push for more of the state's share.

Critics say it could strengthen the effort to complete an expensive pipeline from a dwindling reservoir that's a key indicator of the river's health.

Meanwhile, states have conservation in mind as they pass laws focused on safeguarding other water supplies.

