Another Las Vegas valley neighborhood is warning residents to be on the lookout for coyotes.

The Peccole Ranch subdivision in the western part of the valley issued an alert urging people to pay close attention to their pets.

One resident, Tiffany Taylor, told 13 Action News that coyotes are just part of living in the desert.

"It's just like a rattlesnake, or you know, different insects," said Tiffany Taylor. "We just have to careful and live with them, instead of against them."

If you see a coyote, contact the Nevada Department of Wildlife at 702-486-5127 if you're in Las Vegas, and at 702-486-6742 if you're in Henderson.