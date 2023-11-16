'We're rebelling against the Red Cups': Starbucks workers stage walk out at three Las Vegas locations

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Starbucks workers are set to walk out of Las Vegas stores in solidarity with what is being dubbed the "Red Cup Rebellion" on Thursday morning.

The one-day walkout will coincide with Starbucks' annual Red Cup Day tradition when customers receive reusable holiday-themed red cups with seasonal drink orders. It's the company's largest promotion of the year, leading to its highest sales day in 2022.

Starbucks Workers United said it's expecting more than 5,000 workers to participate in the walkout.

For some workers, the demonstration is part of the effort to unionize the company's stores. Four Las Vegas locations have joined more than 360 unionized locations nationwide.

Channel 13 spoke with one worker at the Casino Center location, Zarian Pouncy, who gave us more insight on Thursday's demonstration.

"We're out here to make Starbucks meet us at the table; we're rebelling against the red cups," Pouncy said. "Today is Red Cup Day; I've been with the company for about ten years. Every year, it's red cups, red cups, red cups — every time someone gets a holiday drink, they get a red cup."

Pouncy says the demonstration has nothing to do with the red cups — it's more about the high customer traffic. Walkouts at such a vital time, according to Pouncy, can garner Starbucks' attention and encourage them to meet union members at the table.

"We want to appreciate and be compensated for our time," Pouncy added. "Rather than just [get] a pat on the back."