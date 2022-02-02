Welcome to Las Vegas sign lit red, green and black for Black History month

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — For the first time, Clark County changed the colors on the iconic "Welcome to Fabulous Las Vegas" sign to honor Black History Month.

The light bulbs surrounding the diamond-shaped sign were replaced with alternating red, green and black bulbs on Tuesday.

Commissioner William McCurdy II and Gov. Steve Sisolak were there to speak after the official changing-of-the-bulbs.

Up next, @GovSisolak.

He says it’s heartwarming that so many are braving the cold to be out here because it’s more important than changing lights.

He says civil rights is a movement that continues to this day. pic.twitter.com/6OFwRrhAId — @SeanKTNV (@seanktnv) February 2, 2022

"Black history is American history. It is the history of overcoming obstacles but identifying opportunities in that process," McCurday said at the ceremony. "It is a history of fighting for justice — not just racial justice, but economic justice."

Community members and local leaders gathered to hear McCurdy and the governor speak after he issued a proclamation declaring February Black History Month in Nevada. The governor later presented the proclamation to McCurdy.