Welcome to Las Vegas sign lit red, green and black for Black History month

Sean DeLancey, KTNV
For the first time ever, lights on the iconic "Welcome to Fabulous Las Vegas" sign were changed to red, black, and green in honor of Black History Month on Tuesday, Feb. 1, 2022.
Welcome to Las Vegas bulbs changed for Black History Month
Posted at 10:57 PM, Feb 01, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-02

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — For the first time, Clark County changed the colors on the iconic "Welcome to Fabulous Las Vegas" sign to honor Black History Month.

The light bulbs surrounding the diamond-shaped sign were replaced with alternating red, green and black bulbs on Tuesday.

Commissioner William McCurdy II and Gov. Steve Sisolak were there to speak after the official changing-of-the-bulbs.

"Black history is American history. It is the history of overcoming obstacles but identifying opportunities in that process," McCurday said at the ceremony. "It is a history of fighting for justice — not just racial justice, but economic justice."

Community members and local leaders gathered to hear McCurdy and the governor speak after he issued a proclamation declaring February Black History Month in Nevada. The governor later presented the proclamation to McCurdy.

