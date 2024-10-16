Welcome to Fabulous Las Vegas sign to shine in honor of U.S. Navy

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Clark County and U.S. Navy officials will recognize United States Navy Week on Wednesday— turning the 89 lights around the perimeter of the Welcome to Fabulous Las Vegas sign blue and yellow.

With over 3,929 active-duty Sailors, 537 Navy Reserve Sailors and 6,956 Navy retirees calling Nevada home, the U.S. Navy's presence is deeply felt across the state.

The Navy’s support is also vital to Nevada’s economic success, ensuring the safety and security of $11 billion in annual exports.

“We are honored to welcome the United States Navy to Clark County for Navy Week and we are deeply appreciative of their service and dedication to keeping our country safe, both at home and abroad,” said Commissioner Michael Naft.

This week is a chance for us to come together as a community and show our support for those who serve.

Navy Week brings a variety of assets, equipment and personnel for a week-long series of engagements designed to bring America's Navy closer to the people it protects. Each year, the program reaches more than 140 million people – about half of the U.S. population. United States Navy Week is celebrated through Oct. 20.

You can find the Las Vegas Navy Week schedule of events here.

