Wednesday's Child: Meet 11-year-old Evan

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Child Haven is important for the Las Vegas community, but it's no place for an 11-year-old to be living indefinitely.

"I just think he's the sweetest little kid, always happy, always smiling," said Karen Blomquist, with the Clark County Department of Family Services. "He just deserves a home."

Evan is a happy kid with a zest for life. That's the consensus of the people who know him best, especially Gina Pisanelli, a behavioral technician working with him during our visit to Sport-Social.

"He is a happy kid," said Pisanelli. "His laugh is the best. He smiles, very responsive to things like that."

You might notice that even though Evan doesn't talk, he still communicates clearly.

"He's very determined to communicate. He doesn't have those verbal abilities, but he does sign very basic signs and responds very well to pictures," said Pisanelli. "He will take me where he wants, and just reminding him and showing him that he can get what he wants, he just has to communicate it in his own way."

Evan is doing well in school. He loves tactile things like bubbles, water and pictures he can point to, but the pace of his development is only limited by the degree of nurturing he gets.

"I think they're limitless. I think as long as he's in a great environment that can facilitate his growth, I think he'll flourish," said Blomquist. "I think with one-on-one attention and in a family environment, I can just see him going leaps and bounds in life."

The right family would find a blessing in adopting Evan as their son.

"I am looking for a family that is able to give him that one-on-one attention that he deserves. Someone who is able to navigate a school environment, give him, you know, the family that I don't know, every kid deserves," said Blomquist.

If you're interested, you can call our Wednesday's Child partner Raise the Future at (702) 436-6335.

To become a CASA volunteer and court-appointed special advocate for abused children, call CASA at 725-244-9939.

Wednesday's Child is sponsored by CASA.

