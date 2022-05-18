Wednesday's Child: 12-year-old Robert

(KTNV) — Robert is a 12-year-old with a talent for engineering.

"Engineering for Kids" in Las Vegas is a perfect place for a curious mind like Robert's. His grasp of these robotic controls amazed even Leo who runs the place.

Leo led Robert from robotics to coding. Again, he took right to it but, Robert is most interested in taking his experience moving around foster homes to choose his life's work

"I want to actually work for my current therapist as a therapist. I want to get a master's degree in psychology, and I actually want to specifically foster, not far, I want to, um, be a therapist for foster kids. I feel like I can relate to them and be able to help them." Said Robert.

To Robert, adoption would mean permanence people who understand him.

"People that were like, allow me to do certain things that like, I had to go out to places, stuff like that, a family that, but not like too laid back to the point where like, I can do whatever I want, because like, I do want some like foundation because I've never like really grew up with foundation." Explained Robert.

Robert is 12 years old, an important age for a young man to have direction. He's free and clear for adoption.

If you're interested, please call "Raise the Future" at 702-436-6335. Wednesday's Child is sponsored by the Children's Foundation of Las Vegas, formerly known as the Casa Foundation.

We've put the spotlight on more local children looking for adoptive families at ktnv.com/WednesdaysChild.