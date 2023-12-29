Watch Now
'Wedding Capital of the World' expected to be very busy this New Year's with special 12/31/23 date

Posted at 4:10 PM, Dec 28, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-28 19:10:21-05

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Celebrations continue at the aisle this New Year's.

Many couples are tying the knot on 12/31/23. The date counts as 1-2-3-1-2-3. Couples see it as a special meaning to say "I do" on that day.

The Wedding Capital of the World is expected to be very busy this New Year's as officials in Las Vegas expect 3 to 4 times the number of couples to marry on Dec. 31, 2023.

Clark County clerk Lynn Goya says she's expecting 3 to 4 times the amount of couples this year.

"Typically, around New Year's Eve, we see around 400 to 500 couples, which is not bad," Goya said. "That's a good night for us, but we would expect 3 or 4 times that amount this year."

Goya says it also helps that the date falls on the weekend.

"It's not just the numerology. It always helps when the numerology falls on a weekend," she said. "So it's easier for people to take one day off, maybe 2 days off, and still be able to travel."

Goya says the demand has been high to a point where many chapels are having to refer others in order to fulfill couples' dreams of getting married this New Year's Eve.

Officials with the local Chapel of the Flowers say this New Year's will be historic.

The chapel says they are hosting over 100 weddings and vow renewals on this unique date.

