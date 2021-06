LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas is the 3rd largest city in the U.S. with the worst job growth, according to AdvisorSmith.

The website reportedly looked at census data over the last 2 years for nearly 400 cities.

They say that Las Vegas experienced a 11% job loss over that time. Statewide, it was more than 8%.

Click here for the full report.

The data reviewed was collected between March 2019 and March 2021.