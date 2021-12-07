Weather watch: Cooler temperatures, a chance for rain in store this week in Las Vegas

After a period of unseasonably warm weather, Las Vegas is in for a cool-down — and there's a chance for rain. Here's what you need to know:

Temperatures will start in the low 50s on Tuesday morning, when there is a 30% chance of rain — primarily before the morning commute. With that comes increasing cloud cover on Monday night, with a few light sprinkles of rain possible after midnight. The sky will remain partly cloudy through Tuesday afternoon, with high temperatures in the low 60s for the day.

Wednesday is expected to bring calmer and slightly warmer weather, with a mostly-sunny sky. High temperatures will rebound into the mid-60s, with lows in the upper 40s.

KTNV

The next chance for rain comes on Thursday as a new storm system pushes through the Valley. This one will pack a stronger punch, with wind gusts expected to be in the 30-mph range and a 60% chance of rain. High temperatures are capped in the upper 50s on Thursday.

Temperatures will fall to the low 50s on Friday and Saturday, with lows in the 30s on those days. By Sunday, expect to see clearer skies and calmer winds, with high temperatures in the mid-50s.

Watch the full weather forecast with 13 Action News meteorologists here.

