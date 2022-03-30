Ways to cut down your electric bill

HENDERSON (KTNV) — The summer heat will be here before you know it. For many, that means a major spike in your electric bill. 13 Action News anchor Dave Courvoisier has tips to help you save before the valley hits the triple digits.

"During the summertime," said local Audrey Peral. "Our bills tend to increase a lot."

She knows it gets expensive when the A/C kicks in at her Henderson home. However, she's hoping NV Energy can help.

"Anything that is going to help lower my bill is good in my book," Peral said.

ENERGY ASSESSMENT

Peral is getting an energy assessment for her house, as part of the PowerShift program.

"We'll send a technician to your home," said NV Energy's Adam Grant. "Check out everything you're doing in your home for energy efficiency."

NV Energy provides the program for free to all customers, whether you rent or own. Customers get personalized tips to help conserve energy. Plus, you get a free smart thermostat.

"The great thing about these smart thermostats is on your phone or on the computer, you can set a schedule," Grant said.

NV Energy says the ability to control your A/C or heat from anywhere ultimately leads to better efficiency.

"The thermostat itself, you can save approximately $100 a year," Grant said.

The PowerShift program also provides free LED lightbulbs, smart power strips and even new air filters.

REPLACE APPLIANCES

This program is not the only way to help take a bite out of your electric bill. There's also a program designed to help eligible customers replace old appliances with new energy-efficient models.

NV Energy also has what's called the Equal Pay program.

"They can set an equal payment for you that will be the same payment every month," Grant said. "So you know what to budget. You know what you're getting and you know how to save for that piece of your monthly bills."

As for Peral, she's looking forward to having better control over her energy use and a lower bill this summer. The best part is, it's all provided for free.

"Which is my favorite price," Peral said.

With rising outdoor temperatures, customers can prepare for the heat and save money in a few ways.

MORE TIPS:

NV Energy says set your thermostat to 78 degrees when you are home, and higher when you are away.

Utilize the cool mornings and evenings by letting in the lower temperature air during those times, and then close window coverings during the day.

Be sure to also use your outdoor barbecue, rather than your kitchen oven when possible, to prevent excess heat build-up in your home.