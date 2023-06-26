Wayne Newton presents $100k check to kick off $500 'Salute to Warriors - No Limit Hold'em' event at WSOP

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Wayne Newton made an appearance Sunday at the World Series of Poker inside Paris Las Vegas.

Joining him was the WSOP vice president and representatives from Unites Services Organizations. Newton presented a $100,000 check to the USO and kicked off the annual $500 buy in "Salute to Warriors, No Limit Hold Em" poker tournament.

There was also a color guard presentation from Nellis Air Force Base. Organizers say having this event in our city every year is something thousands of people look forward to.

"We have people from a hundred different countries around the world, thousands of people every single day, it's poker paradise," said Vice President Jack Effel with WSOP. "To be able to have someone like Wayne Newton come here to the World Series of Poker to support the troops and wish everyone some good luck, I think it was just a special moment and one we are going to remember forever."

The World Series of Poker tournament runs until July 18.