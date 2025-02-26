Watermark building in Henderson secures funding after yearlong delay

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A residential living and commercial development in Henderson is moving forward with construction after securing the necessary funding.

For a few months, the building sat empty as the development company filed for bankruptcy. Now, with the new funding, they are set for an early summertime opening.

WATCH: One year later, Watermark Building in Henderson sits empty with no plans to resume construction in sight

The Watermark aims to revitalize the Water Street District with new vibrancy and economic momentum in the area.

“We are excited to see The Watermark progress and are committed to bringing this vision to life,” said DTH 215. “This mixed-use project will create an exciting and dynamic space for both residents and visitors alike, serving as a cornerstone for the area’s renewed energy.”

Located at the doorstep of the Water Street District, The Watermark will feature a mix of residential, commercial and retail spaces designed to enhance the city’s landscape, stimulate economic vitality and create new opportunities for local businesses.

The City of Henderson, a key supporter of this initiative, recognizes The Watermark as a significant contributor to the community’s economic and cultural renewal.

“We congratulate DTH 215, Gillett Construction and all involved on the last major milestone of this important project. The Watermark will be an economic driver for this redevelopment area, and we can’t wait to soon welcome new residents as well as exciting restaurants and retail opportunities to our thriving city center,” said Mayor Michelle Romero.