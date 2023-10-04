Water main repairs causing traffic delays in central Las Vegas valley

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Drivers traveling on Oakey Boulevard should expect delays on Wednesday morning as crews work to repair a pipeline.

The Las Vegas Valley Water District crews are working to repair a break in an 18-inch water main at West Oakey Boulevard and Rancho Drive.

The road is currently closed between South Rancho Drive and Campbell Drive and will remain closed until the pipeline has been fully excavated. LVVWD officials say crews are still working to determine the best method of repair.

"Crews are still excavating to expose the pipe," officials tell Channel 13. "So it’s still too early to provide an estimate as to how long it will be until water service is restored."

Drivers can expect crews to remain in the area until the leak is repaired and backfilled and roads have been reopened.