Water panel talked key issues in Colorado River basin states Monday

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — We're getting a peek at the future of our economy, the Las Vegas Chamber hosted Preview Las Vegas Monday. Key Colorado River state leaders address Southern Nevada's water issues.

One of the main focuses of preview las vegas this year was the water supply for southern nevada. The biggest take away? Colorado river states are working together as one to combat the water crisis.

"Conservation is the word of the day," said Pat Mulrow, Former General Manager of the Southern Nevada Water Authority.

It's more than just a word but an unrelenting mission for states using colorado river water. And it was top of mind as preview Las Vegas got underway with a panel discussion addressing key concerns for those western drought states in the lower basin.

"The biggest take away is that the states are on their own. The federal government has completely stepped back. They're really not exerting the leadership that everyone had hoped they would exert," said Mulrow.

And that's why the lower basin states of Nevada, Arizona and California have banded together for support.

At Monday's panel discussion, talk turned to the importance of a partnership with California's regional recycling system. The agency is evaluating a restoration process that one day could send water back to colorado river using states. But for now, the project's targeted start date isn't until 2030.

"It's going through the environmental review process in California, which is incredibly painful and a time consuming process," said Mulrow.

Mulrow says this winter season's heavier snow pack will be especially helpful. But it's a very limited resource to rely on and will run out.

Still, conservation is paying off in southern Nevada.

"We really turned las vegas into the most water secured city in the Colorado River basin," said John Entsminger, General Manager of the Southern Nevada Water Authority.

While there's plenty of conservation work ahead for southern Nevada, Entsminger says so far, we're good shape.