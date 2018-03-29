Water leak causes Bellagio hotel-casino power outage

The Clark County Fire Department responded to a fire at 3600 South Las Vegas Boulevard located at The Bellagio hotel-casino.

Fire crews found that there was no fire, but a water leak had made contact with an electrical panel. This contact caused arcing and smoke which activated the fire alarm and resulted in a power outage. The outage is not throughout the entire hotel but it is unknown how many sections of the property are affected.

Due to this outage, there were issues with the elevators that firefighters remained on scene to help fix. At this time everyone is reportedly out of the elevators. Guest rooms are reported to have power and there are no reports of evacuations.

Also, no injuries were reported.