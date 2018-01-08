Water District warning about fake tests

The Las Vegas Valley Water District (LVVWD) is issuing a warning to customers and valley residents about suspicious individuals who ask to enter customers’ homes under the pretext of conducting surveys related to water filters or testing tap water from within the home.

The LVVWD advises that under no circumstances do its employees ask permission to enter a home, nor do they conduct surveys inside the home for free filters or other water-related items. Also, employees drive official vehicles clearly marked with the LVVWD’s blue-and-yellow logo, and always wear a photo ID badge with the logo in plain view. LVVWD employees also never request or collect payment at your home.

Customers can get help in verifying whether individuals who visit a home are employees by calling LVVWD Customer Care Associates at (702) 870-4194 during regular business hours (Monday-Friday, 7 a.m.-6 p.m.). After hours, call the LVVWD emergency number, (702) 258-3150.