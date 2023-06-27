Water conservation, education mentioned in Henderson's 4-year strategic plan

HENDERSON (KTNV) — The City of Henderson released it's latest strategic plan laying out goals and priorities for 2024-2027.

The city's plan mentions areas such as community safety, sustainability, education, economic vitality and public service.

“Our City’s Strategic Plan allows us to plan responsibility and effectively for the future,” said Henderson City Manager, Richard Derrick. “As we begin executing our latest strategic plan, we will monitor data-driven results, provide transparent and accountable progress reports to the public, and remain agile as the needs of our community continue to evolve.”

The four year plan has input from the city's mayor and council. Also, survey results from residents and businesses were taken into account according to the city. Survey results allowed the city to understand community needs and areas for opportunity.

According to the City of Henderson, a few areas were key such as, "addressing current and future increases in public safety service demand, enhancing water conservation education and outreach, implementing the Cultural Arts Master Plan to enhance a diverse and inclusive community, expanding access to high-quality early childhood education, promoting human capital investments to attract high-tech, high-wage industries and developing and implement strategies to attract and retain a high-performing workforce."