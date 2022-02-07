WATCH: Vigil in honor of 7 family members who died in North Las Vegas crash

NORTH LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas valley is coming together to honor the seven family members who died in a horrific crash last weekend during a vigil on Sunday in their memory.

Minister Stretch Sanders organized the vigil in an attempt to merge communities from all backgrounds into one. Unity is the message, from all races, ethnicities and faiths.

Watch the vigil below.

A few dozen people including Nevada power brokers like Gov. Steve Sisolak and Rep. Steven Horsford have joined together in prayer to further support the victims of the crash in North Las Vegas that killed nine people — including four children.

The outpouring of love after the tragic event has been overwhelming, with the fundraiser for Erlinda Zacharias, the woman who lost five members of her family, being shut down after raising nearly $300,000.

If you want to join, the vigil runs through 6 p.m. near Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and Carey Avenue.

