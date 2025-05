LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Vice President J.D. Vance is making his first visit to the valley since taking office.

He's scheduled to deliver the keynote address at the Bitcoin 2025 conference taking place at the Venetian Convention Center.

Specifics regarding the vice president's full itinerary have not been shared, but of course expect traffic delays and closures around the Resort Corridor and Harry Reid International while that motorcade is on the move.