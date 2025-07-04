WATCH: Southern Nevada marks Independence Day with Patriotic Parade, Damboree festivities

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — It's no secret that Southern Nevadans know how to have a good time, and that obviously includes America's birthday.

Two major celebrations are happening Friday morning to mark the Fourth of July.

The Summerlin Patriotic Parade is set to start rolling at 9 a.m., with special guests including Nevada Gov. Joe Lombardo, Lt. Gov. Stavros Anthony, Las Vegas Mayor Shelley Berkley and Vegas Golden Knights' Original Misfit Reilly Smith.

Boulder City's Damboree will also kick off at 9 a.m. with a flyover featuring the Boulder City Veterans Flying Group before rolling through town.

You can catch all the festivities live here:

Note: Channel 13 will be switching between the two parades.