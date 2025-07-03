WATCH: Local officials discuss safety enforcement during upcoming Independence Day weekend

Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Local officials discuss safety enforcement during upcoming Independence Day weekend

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Officials in Las Vegas and Clark County will discuss how they are ensuring locals stay safe this holiday weekend.

LVMPD Undersheriff Andrew Walsh, Clark County Commissioner Marilyn Kirkpatrick, City of Las Vegas Mayor Shelley Berkley, Clark County Fire Department Deputy Fire Chief Thomas Touchstone and City of Las Vegas Fire and Rescue Assistant Chief Sherri Shoup will meet with members of the media to talk about enforcement activities surrounding the upcoming 4th of July celebrations.

You can watch that full press conference here:

