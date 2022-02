WATCH REPLAY: Sheriff Joe Lombardo delivers LVMPD State of the Department address

13 Action News

Posted at 9:05 AM, Feb 09, 2022

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Sheriff Joseph Lombardo delivered the State of the Department address. Watch the address below.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.