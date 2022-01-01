WATCH REPLAY: New Year's Eve fireworks show on the Las Vegas Strip
David Becker/Las Vegas News Bureau
FILE. Fireworks erupt over the Las Vegas Strip for New Year's Eve celebrations seen looking north from the Skyfall Lounge a top of the Delano Las Vegas Tuesday, Jan. 1, 2019, in Las Vegas. CREDIT: David Becker/Las Vegas News Bureau
Posted at 11:56 PM, Dec 31, 2021
and last updated 2022-01-01 03:13:50-05
LAS VEGAS (KTNVO — Watch the New Year's Eve fireworks show on the Las Vegas Strip below.
