WATCH REPLAY: New Year's Eve fireworks show on the Las Vegas Strip

David Becker/Las Vegas News Bureau

Posted at 11:56 PM, Dec 31, 2021

LAS VEGAS (KTNVO — Watch the New Year's Eve fireworks show on the Las Vegas Strip below.



Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.