WATCH LIVE: Joe Lombardo to address Nevadans for first time as governor at inauguration ceremony

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KTNV) — Joe Lombardo's journey from the sheriff's office to the governor's mansion entered its final leg on Tuesday ahead of an inauguration ceremony in Carson City.

The ceremony begins at 11:30 a.m. with musical performances and pageantry. Judges and constitutional officers will be sworn in before Lombardo takes the oath of office for the second time. He was sworn in Monday morning, as required by law, with the more formal ceremony scheduled for Tuesday.

The inauguration ceremony for @JoeLombardoNV will begin at 11:30am, he is expected to take the stage in an hour or so for his first speech as governor. We have the latest on @KTNV 13 throughout the day pic.twitter.com/cCCOvoXU30 — Joe Moeller (@joemoeller44) January 3, 2023

Nevadans will hear from Lombardo for the first time as the 31st governor of Nevada. The atmosphere in Carson City was one of excitement ahead of the inauguration.

Lombardo, an army veteran and the former sheriff of the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, beat out Democratic Gov. Steve Sisolak in November.

In the hours leading up to his inauguration, Lombardo made his way around Carson City, stopping at a small cafe near the state Capitol building on Monday.

"I think about how proud he must feel about himself and his family," said Jonni Davis, who works at the cafe.

Davis has seen governors come and go over 13 years as a resident of Carson City. She met Lombardo and is looking forward to change under his leadership, telling KTNV-TV she hopes he focuses on the Silver State's economy.

"It is just, I don't know, kind of exciting to see something new, some change, some newness, I guess you could say," Davis said.

The gubernatorial celebrations will continue with inaugural balls scheduled in both northern and Southern Nevada in the coming weeks.

KTNV will carry Tuesday's inauguration ceremony live at noon on Channel 13 and ktnv.com/live.