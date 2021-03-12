Clark County School District trustees approve 5 Memoranda of Agreement with education unions

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Clark County School District Board of Trustees met on Thursday for a regularly scheduled board meeting. Watch a replay of the meeting in full below.

HYBRID LEARNING

During the meeting, the trustees approved five separate Memoranda of Agreement with the Clark County Education Association, Education Support Employees Association, Police Administrators Association of the CCSD Police Department and Police Officers Association of the CCSD.

The agreements detail steps being taken to address safety concerns and support the transition to face-to-face instruction for all students.

CCSD Supt. Dr. Jesus F. Jara said in a statement:

“We appreciate working with our collective bargaining units to ensure the safety and wellbeing of our employees so that they can focus on student achievement. Thank you to the leadership at the Clark County Education Association, Education Support Employees Association, the Police Administrators Association of the CCSD Police Department and Police Officers Association of the CCSD for working to ensure employees’ concerns are addressed while making the safe return of students to face-to-face instruction the priority.”

LEGISLATIVE UPDATES

Trustees received an update regarding the 2021 Legislative Session.

CCSD is tracking 185 bills of approximately 500 bills that have been introduced in the session.

CCSD’s Bill Draft, SB66, which addresses internet connectivity was unanimously approved by the Senate Committee on Education in a Work Session so the bill will now head to the Senate Floor. This bill requires the Governor’s Office of Science, Innovation and Technology to create a “gap analysis” of the connectivity needs in the state and eventually a fiscal plan that the state can adopt.

