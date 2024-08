LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Vice President Kamala Harris and her running mate, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, were in Las Vegas on Saturday, Aug. 10, for a campaign rally.

Both candidates made their speeches in front of a crowd of thousands at UNLV's Thomas & Mack Center.

You can watch both of their speeches here.

FULL SPEECH: Gov. Tim Walz addresses Las Vegas voters at campaign rally