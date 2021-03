HENDERSON (KTNV) — Six bands will battle it out for the title of the best band as Henderson's Battle of the Bands returns tonight.

The winner takes home $1,000 and future bookings with the City of Henderson.

The finalists are:



Velvet Chains

David Candelas

Ddendyl Hoyt

Isolated Ave

Casual Comfort

Futilitarian Librarians

Watch livestream here starting at 6 p.m.: