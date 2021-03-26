WATCH FULL: ACLU of Nevada hosts panel discussion on anti-Asian racism, violence

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The American Civil Liberties Union of Nevada hosted an online panel and discussion on anti-Asian violence and racism on Friday.

Watch the full discussion below:

The description for the ACLU Nevada Facebook event page reads:

No amount of fear justifies the prejudice, discrimination, and attacks against Asians that we are seeing today. Racist scapegoating has a long and ugly history that has impacted countless communities of color. It is critical that Asian people feel safe, especially in these extraordinary times.

Last week, a national discussion about violence targeting the Asian American and Pacific Islander community was reignited when eight people were killed during shootings at spas in the Atlanta area. Six of those killed were Asian women.

The Las Vegas police department has previously said there are no known credible threats to the local Asian community.

It increased patrols in Chinatown Plaza following the Atlanta shootings and said it's working with local leaders of the Asian American and Pacific Islander community to bridge any divides and encourages people to speak up.

To learn more about the ACLU of Nevada visit ACLUNV.org. For more information on reporting incidents of violence targeted at the community visit StopAAPIHate.org.